Munich Re Q2 Profit Declines; Annual Target Unchanged

(RTTNews) - Munich Re (0KFE.L) reported profit of 768 million euros in the second quarter of 2022 compared to 1.11 billion euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 5.50 euros compared to 7.89 euros. The operating result was 763 million euros, compared with 1.55 billion euros, last year. Gross premiums written increased 8.3% year on year to 15.85 billion euros driven by strong organic growth, especially in property-casualty reinsurance.

For 2022, Munich Re now expects the investment result to represent a return of over 2.0%, revised from previous forecast of over 2.5%. The Group noted that the other targets communicated for 2022 in Annual Report 2021 remain unchanged. Munich Re is still aiming for a consolidated result of 3.3 billion euros for 2022.

