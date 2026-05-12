Munich Re Q1 Net Result Rises; Annual Guidance Unchanged

(RTTNews) - Munich Re (0KFE.L, MUV2.DE) reported that its first quarter net result increased to 1.71 billion euros from 1.09 billion euros, prior year. Total technical result rose to 2.68 billion euros from 2.05 billion euros. The operating result rose to 2.23 billion euros from 1.46 billion euros. Net financial result was 139 million euros compared to a loss of 95 million euros, last year.

Insurance revenue from insurance contracts issued fell to 15.02 billion euros from 15.81 billion euros, prior year, mainly due to adverse currency translation effects.

Munich Re said it is aiming to generate a net result of 6.3 billion euros for fiscal 2026.

At last close, Munich Re shares were trading at 499.30 euros, down 0.54%.

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