Munich Re Names Andrew Buchanan As CFO, Robin Johnson As CTO

(RTTNews) - Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (MURGY,MUV2.DE), Munich Re Group, or Munich Reinsurance Company is a German insurance company, on Wednesday, announced that Andrew Buchanan has been appointed to the Board of Management and as Chief Financial Officer effective from January 1, 2026.

Robin Johnson has been appointed to the Board of Management as Chief Technology Officer, effective August 1.

CFO Christoph Jurecka has been appointed as the next Chair of the Board of Management, effective on the same day.

Buchanan joined Munich Re in 2011 and has served as CFO of the reinsurance business since 2017.

Jurecka joined the Group in 2011, first serving on the Board of Management at ERGO Group AG, and became Munich Re's Chief Financial Officer in 2019.

The transitions come after Chair of the Board of Management Joachim Wenning has announced retirement plan at the end of 2025 after completing the company's Ambition 2025 strategy program. Wenning has decided not to extend his role beyond December 31 for personal reasons.

Munich Re is currently trading, 0.73% higher at EUR 579.40 on the XETRA.

