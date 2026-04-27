MultiSensor AI Holdings (MSAI) Price Target Increased by 3,900.00% to 40.80

The average one-year price target for MultiSensor AI Holdings (NasdaqCM:MSAI) has been revised to $40.80 / share. This is an increase of 3,900.00% from the prior estimate of $1.02 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $42.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 647.25% from the latest reported closing price of $5.46 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in MultiSensor AI Holdings. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MSAI is 0.17%, an increase of 20.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 183.07% to 37,880K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

325 Capital holds 26,490K shares representing 1,316.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,375K shares , representing an increase of 64.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSAI by 45.47% over the last quarter.

Sanders Morris Harris holds 3,892K shares representing 193.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,552K shares , representing an increase of 60.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSAI by 86.19% over the last quarter.

L1 Global Manager Pty holds 2,445K shares representing 121.50% ownership of the company.

Hudson Bay Capital Management holds 1,223K shares representing 60.76% ownership of the company.

Bleichroeder holds 1,222K shares representing 60.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 700K shares , representing an increase of 42.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSAI by 29.61% over the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.