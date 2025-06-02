Multi-Asset ETF (AOA) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF AOA is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 17.65% from its 52-week low price of $68.45/share.

But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:

AOA in Focus

The underlying S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile. The product charges 15 bps in annual fees (See: All Total Portfolio ETFs).

Why the Move?

The multi-asset corner of the market has been an area to watch given the rising uncertainty driven by the Trump administration’s chaotic tariffs policies. According to the minutes from the Fed’s meeting in early May, inflation and rising unemployment are headwinds to the economy’s growth outlook. Additionally, mounting concerns over U.S. debt levels make multi-asset ETFs a good investment option.

More Gains Ahead?

AOA might continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 8.9 (as per Barchart.com), which gives cues of a further rally.

