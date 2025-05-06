Mullen Automotive's Bollinger Motors Delivers Electric B4 Truck to Lower East Side Ecology Center for Sustainability Initiatives

Bollinger Motors delivers an all-electric B4 truck to support LES Ecology Center's sustainability initiatives and compost program.

Quiver AI Summary

Mullen Automotive Inc. has announced that its subsidiary, Bollinger Motors, has delivered a Bollinger B4 Class 4 all-electric vehicle to the Lower East Side Ecology Center in New York City. This vehicle will serve dual purposes as a work and delivery truck, aiding various environmental initiatives, including the city's longest-running compost program. Christine Datz-Romero, co-founder of the LES Ecology Center, expressed excitement about this partnership, highlighting Bollinger's shared commitment to sustainability. The B4 features a robust design with a 185-mile range and a payload capacity of 7,325 pounds, making it suitable for urban operations. The project received funding from the New York City Council, reinforcing the vehicle's role in promoting environmental stewardship in NYC.

Potential Positives

The Bollinger B4 electric vehicle aligns with the increasing demand for sustainable transportation options, showcasing Mullen's commitment to environmentally-friendly solutions.

The partnership with the Lower East Side Ecology Center emphasizes Mullen's role in community environmental initiatives, enhancing its brand reputation.

The vehicle's capabilities, such as a 185-mile range and a payload of 7,325 pounds, position Mullen in a competitive market for versatile commercial electric vehicles.

The funding for the project through the New York City Council indicates institutional support for Mullen’s business, which could facilitate future growth opportunities.

Potential Negatives

Significant uncertainties expressed regarding the future success of the Bollinger B4 vehicle and the likelihood of the Lower East Side Ecology Center ordering further vehicles.

Risks associated with Mullen's ability to secure additional financing and maintain contracts, which could impact its operational capabilities.

The press release highlights potential adverse effects from increased competition and changing government regulations that may negatively impact Mullen’s business operations.

FAQ

What is the Bollinger B4 used for?

The Bollinger B4 is used as both a work truck and delivery truck for the Lower East Side Ecology Center.

Who delivered the Bollinger B4 to the LES Ecology Center?

Bollinger Motors, a subsidiary of Mullen Automotive, delivered the B4 to the Lower East Side Ecology Center.

What initiatives will the B4 support?

The B4 will support various environmental initiatives, including NYC's longest-running compost program.

What is the range and payload capacity of the B4?

The Bollinger B4 has a range of 185 miles and a payload capacity of 7,325 pounds.

What type of services does the Lower East Side Ecology Center provide?

The LES Ecology Center offers e-waste and composting services, along with environmental education programs.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release







All-electric B4 will be used as both a work truck and delivery truck, supporting various LES Ecology Center environmental initiatives including the longest running compost program in New York City













BREA, Calif., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





via IBN --



Mullen Automotive Inc.



(NASDAQ:



MULN



) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, announces its subsidiary, Bollinger Motors (“Bollinger”), has delivered a Bollinger B4 Class 4 electric vehicle to The Lower East Side (“LES”) Ecology Center. The vehicle will be used as both a work truck and delivery truck, supporting various LES Ecology Center environmental initiatives including the longest running compost program in New York City.





“We are delighted to partner with Bollinger Motors to bring our first ever electric vehicle to our fleet. Bollinger Motors shares our commitment to sustainability, and the Bollinger B4, a versatile world-class vehicle, will help our operations meet and exceed our overall environmental goals,” said Christine Datz-Romero, co-founder and executive director of the Lower East Side Ecology Center.





Funding for this project was secured by the New York City Council.





The Bollinger B4 Chassis Cab is an all-new, all-electric Class 4 commercial truck designed from the ground up with extensive fleet and upfitter input. Bollinger’s unique Quad-Bend chassis design protects the 158-kwh battery pack and components to offer unparalleled capability, maneuverability, and safety in the commercial market. The vehicle has a 185-mile range, 46-foot turning radius and a payload of 7,325 pounds, making it ideal for a variety of urban operations. The LES Ecology Center’s truck is upfitted with a 16-foot Morgan Dry Box and a 2,200-pound power lift gate.





“The Bollinger B4 is a great fit for both LES Ecology’s fleet and its culture,” said Jim Connelly, chief revenue officer for Bollinger Motors. “The vehicle is ideally suited for operating in a high-traffic urban settings such as Manhattan. In addition, Bollinger Motors shares an environmental vision with LES Ecology and are proud to partner in their sustainability stewardship efforts in NYC.”







About Lower East Side Ecology Center







The Lower East Side Ecology Center has pioneered community-based models in urban sustainability since 1987. LES provides unique e-waste and composting services, environmental stewardship opportunities, and educational programming to all New Yorkers to create an equitable, resilient, and sustainable city.







About Bollinger Motors







Founded in 2015, Bollinger Motors, Inc. is a U.S.-based company headquartered in Oak Park, Michigan. Bollinger Motors is producing and selling its all-electric commercial Class 4 chassis cab truck. In September of 2022, Bollinger Motors became a majority-owned company of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN).





Learn more at



www.BollingerMotors.com



.







About Mullen







Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of commercial electric vehicles (“EVs”) with two United States-based vehicle plants located in Tunica, Mississippi, (120,000 square feet) and Mishawaka, Indiana (650,000 square feet). In August 2023, Mullen began commercial vehicle production in Tunica. As of January 2024, both the Mullen ONE, a Class 1 EV cargo van, and Mullen THREE, a Class 3 EV cab chassis truck, are California Air Resource Board (“CARB”) and EPA certified and available for sale in the U.S. The Company’s commercial dealer network consists of seven dealers, which includes Papé Kenworth, Pritchard EV, National Auto Fleet Group, Ziegler Truck Group, Range Truck Group, Eco Auto, and Randy Marion Auto Group, providing sales and service coverage in key West Coast, Midwest, Pacific Northwest, New England, and Mid-Atlantic markets.





In September 2022, Bollinger Motors, of Oak Park, Michigan, became a majority-owned EV truck company of Mullen Automotive. Bollinger Motors has passed numerous milestones including its B4, Class 4 electric truck production launch on Sept. 16, 2024, and the development of a world-class dealer and service network with over 50 locations across the United States.





To learn more about the Company, visit



www.MullenUSA.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "continue," "will," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "expected," "plans," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Mullen and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, whether Lower East Side Ecology Center will order further vehicles; whether the Bollinger B4 will prove successful; how long state and federal electric vehicle incentive programs will continue to apply; the ability of Bollinger Motors’ B4 Class trucks to qualify for such incentive programs; and the impact of incentive programs on the resultant price of the Bollinger B4 Class trucks. Additional examples of such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: (i) Mullen’s ability (or inability) to obtain additional financing in sufficient amounts or on acceptable terms when needed; (ii) Mullen's ability to maintain existing, and secure additional, contracts with manufacturers, parts and other service providers relating to its business; (iii) Mullen’s ability to successfully expand in existing markets and enter new markets; (iv) Mullen’s ability to successfully manage and integrate any acquisitions of businesses, solutions or technologies; (v) unanticipated operating costs, transaction costs and actual or contingent liabilities; (vi) the ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; (vii) adverse effects of increased competition on Mullen’s business; (viii) changes in government licensing and regulation that may adversely affect Mullen’s business; (ix) the risk that changes in consumer behavior could adversely affect Mullen’s business; (x) Mullen’s ability to protect its intellectual property; and (xi) local, industry and general business and economic conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed by Mullen with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mullen anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. Mullen assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Mullen’s plans and expectations as of any subsequent date.







Contact:







Mullen Automotive, Inc.





+1 (714) 613-1900







www.MullenUSA.com









Corporate Communications:







IBN





Austin, TX







www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com







512.354.7000 Office







Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com









Attachment





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.