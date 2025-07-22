Markets
MLI

Mueller Industries Reports Rise In Q2 Income

July 22, 2025 — 07:36 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Mueller Industries (MLI) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $245.924 million, or $2.22 per share. This compares with $160.165 million, or $1.41 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Mueller Industries reported adjusted earnings of $217.859 million or $1.96 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 99.9% to $1.138 billion from $997.745 billion last year.

Mueller Industries earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $245.924 Mln. vs. $160.165 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.22 vs. $1.41 last year. -Revenue: $1.138 Bln vs. $997.745 Bln last year.

Greg Christopher, CEO of Mueller, said: “Excluding the recovery reported thus far on our tornado related insurance claim, we delivered a record quarter. We are particularly pleased to see the positive progress and contributions made by Nehring and EPC, our 2024 acquisitions. Business conditions have been unsettled and increasingly challenged for quite some time. Residential construction in the U.S. remains subdued and below levels generally deemed necessary to meet growing pent up demand. We anticipate that demand will increase when interest rates are reduced. Tariff policies are another source of uncertainty, but as a general matter, we believe that the imposition of trade protections will ultimately benefit most of our portfolio companies.”

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MLI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.