Mueller Industries Q4 Income Advances

February 03, 2026 — 07:14 am EST

(RTTNews) - Mueller Industries (MLI) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $153.712 million, or $1.38 per share. This compares with $137.652 million, or $1.21 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.2% to $962.385 million from $923.536 million last year.

Mueller Industries earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $153.712 Mln. vs. $137.652 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.38 vs. $1.21 last year. -Revenue: $962.385 Mln vs. $923.536 Mln last year.

This increase in fourth-quarter revenue reflects higher net selling prices as a result of increased raw material costs.

MLI was down by 0.83% at $138 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

