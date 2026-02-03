Mueller Industries Q4 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Mueller Industries (MLI) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $153.712 million, or $1.38 per share. This compares with $137.652 million, or $1.21 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.2% to $962.385 million from $923.536 million last year.

Mueller Industries earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $153.712 Mln. vs. $137.652 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.38 vs. $1.21 last year. -Revenue: $962.385 Mln vs. $923.536 Mln last year.

This increase in fourth-quarter revenue reflects higher net selling prices as a result of increased raw material costs.

MLI was down by 0.83% at $138 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.