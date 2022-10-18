Mueller Industries Q3 Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - Mueller Industries, Inc. (MLI) on Tuesday reported net income available to the company for the third quarter of $154.54 million or $2.74 per share, lower than $170.98 million or $3.01 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Net sales for the quarter declined to $944.83 million from $982.25 million in the same quarter last year.

