Mueller Industries Q2 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Mueller Industries (MLI) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $206.55 million, or $3.65 per share. This compares with $108.83 million, or $1.92 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.9% to $1.15 billion from $1.01 billion last year.

Mueller Industries earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $206.55 Mln. vs. $108.83 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.65 vs. $1.92 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.15 Bln vs. $1.01 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.