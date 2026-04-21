Mueller Industries Profit Rises In Q1

(RTTNews) - Mueller Industries (MLI) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $239.02 million, or $2.16 per share. This compares with $157.43 million, or $1.39 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 19.3% to $1.193 billion from $1.000 billion last year.

Mueller Industries earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $239.02 Mln. vs. $157.43 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.16 vs. $1.39 last year. -Revenue: $1.193 Bln vs. $1.000 Bln last year.

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