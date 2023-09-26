News & Insights

Markets
MLI

Mueller Industries Declares Two-for-one Stock Split

September 26, 2023 — 04:25 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Mueller Industries, Inc. (MLI) Tuesday announced a two-for-one stock split to be effected in the form of a 100 percent stock dividend.

Stockholders of record on October 6, 2023 will receive one additional share of common stock for each share of the company's common stock held on that date.

The distribution date for the stock split, or the date on which new shares will be distributed from the Company's transfer agent, Equiniti Trust Company, LLC, will be October 20, 2023.

Following the stock split, the company's outstanding common shares will increase to about 113.5 million shares.

Mueller Industries is an industrial corporation whose holdings manufacture vital goods for important markets such as air, water, oil and gas distribution; climate comfort; food preservation; energy transmission; medical; aerospace and automotive.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MLI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.