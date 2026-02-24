Markets

MTU Aero Engines Q4 Net Income Rises

February 24, 2026 — 07:09 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.DE) reported that its fourth quarter net income was 265 million euros compared to 143 million euros, last year. Basic earnings per share was 4.90 euros compared to 2.56 euros. Adjusted earnings per share was 4.58 euros compared to 4.05 euros. Revenue was 2.43 billion euros compared to 2.12 billion euros, prior year. Adjusted revenue increased to 2.44 billion euros from 2.20 billion euros.

Fiscal 2025 adjusted operating profit was up 29% to 1.4 billion euros. Adjusted earnings per share was 17.79 euros compared to 14.04 euros. Adjusted revenue climbed 16% to 8.7 billion euros. The order backlog at the end of 2025 was 29.5 billion euros, up 3% year over year.

MTU projects adjusted revenue of between 9.2 billion and 9.7 billion euros in fiscal 2026. Adjusted EBIT of 1.35 billion to 1.45 billion euros is anticipated in 2026. Adjusted net income is likely to develop in line with adjusted EBIT.

Shares of MTU Aero Engines are trading at 380.30 euros, down 4.33%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.