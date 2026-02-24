MTU Aero Engines Q4 Net Income Rises

(RTTNews) - MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.DE) reported that its fourth quarter net income was 265 million euros compared to 143 million euros, last year. Basic earnings per share was 4.90 euros compared to 2.56 euros. Adjusted earnings per share was 4.58 euros compared to 4.05 euros. Revenue was 2.43 billion euros compared to 2.12 billion euros, prior year. Adjusted revenue increased to 2.44 billion euros from 2.20 billion euros.

Fiscal 2025 adjusted operating profit was up 29% to 1.4 billion euros. Adjusted earnings per share was 17.79 euros compared to 14.04 euros. Adjusted revenue climbed 16% to 8.7 billion euros. The order backlog at the end of 2025 was 29.5 billion euros, up 3% year over year.

MTU projects adjusted revenue of between 9.2 billion and 9.7 billion euros in fiscal 2026. Adjusted EBIT of 1.35 billion to 1.45 billion euros is anticipated in 2026. Adjusted net income is likely to develop in line with adjusted EBIT.

Shares of MTU Aero Engines are trading at 380.30 euros, down 4.33%.

