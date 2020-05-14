MTS Systems Names Randy Martinez As Interim President And CEO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - MTS Systems Corp. (MTSC) announced Thursday that its Board of Directors has unanimously elected Randy Martinez as Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, effective May 23, 2020. Randy has been an effective and thoughtful contributor to the Board for over six years.

Martinez, a seasoned executive who has served as an independent director on the Company's Board since March 2014, will succeed Dr. Jeffrey Graves, who will be stepping down as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a director of the Company to pursue another opportunity. Graves has led the company over the last eight years as CEO.

The Board is commencing a search process for a permanent replacement that will include internal and external candidates.

