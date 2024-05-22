MTR Corporation Announces Board and Directorate

MTR (HK:0066) has released an update.

MTR Corporation Limited has announced the composition of its Board and the Executive Directorate, detailing the roles and functions of various members across numerous committees. The list includes a mix of Non-Executive Directors, Independent Non-Executive Directors, and Executive Directors, with Dr Rex Auyeung Pak-kuen serving as the Chairman. The committees cover a range of areas from audit and risk to technology and environmental & social responsibility, indicating MTR’s comprehensive approach to corporate governance.

