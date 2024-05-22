News & Insights

MTR Announces Major Board Reshuffle Post-AGM

May 22, 2024 — 05:40 am EDT

MTR (HK:0066) has released an update.

MTR Corporation Limited has successfully passed all proposed resolutions from their 2024 AGM, resulting in significant changes to their board’s composition. Key adjustments include several retirements and new appointments within various board committees, highlighting shifts in the company’s leadership and oversight structures. These changes reflect MTR’s evolving governance as they continue to adapt to the dynamic business environment.

