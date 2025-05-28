MTN Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Vail Resorts Inc (Symbol: MTN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $168.47, changing hands as high as $175.51 per share. Vail Resorts Inc shares are currently trading up about 12.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MTN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MTN's low point in its 52 week range is $129.85 per share, with $199.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $170.52.

