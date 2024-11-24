MTM’s Breakthrough in Rare Earth Processing Technology

Mt Monger Resources Ltd. (AU:MTM) has released an update.

MTM Critical Metals Limited has unveiled a groundbreaking Flash Joule Heating (FJH) technology for rare earth element processing, achieving a near 50% impurity reduction and significantly enhancing REE concentration. This innovation simplifies the traditionally complex and resource-intensive methods, offering substantial environmental and economic benefits. The company is in talks with industry leaders to accelerate its commercial adoption, aligning with US strategies to bolster domestic mineral refining.

