MTM Secures Revolutionary Metal Recovery Tech

Mt Monger Resources Ltd. (AU:MTM) has released an update.

MTM Critical Metals Limited has secured exclusive global rights to Flash Joule Heating technology from Rice University, promising to revolutionize the recovery of rare earth elements and critical metals from a variety of materials. This breakthrough could significantly improve recovery rates and reduce environmental impact, offering a more efficient and eco-friendly alternative to traditional metal extraction methods. The company is now advancing towards commercialization, with ongoing testing and potential government and commercial partnerships to scale the technology.

