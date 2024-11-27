MTM Critical Metals Advances with Key AGM Resolutions

Mt Monger Resources Ltd. (AU:MTM) has released an update.

MTM Critical Metals Limited has successfully passed various key resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, including the adoption of the remuneration report and the approval of director shares and options. The company is making strides in metal recovery technology and mineral exploration, with assets in Western Australia and Québec, leveraging innovative methods like Flash Joule Heating. These developments position MTM to potentially revolutionize metal recovery, offering more efficient and sustainable solutions.

