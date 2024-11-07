News & Insights

MTI Ltd. Posts Robust Financial Growth in 2024

November 07, 2024 — 12:30 am EST

MTI Ltd. (JP:9438) has released an update.

MTI Ltd. reported a significant increase in its financial performance for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2024, with net sales rising to 27,669 million yen, a 3.2% year-on-year growth. The company also experienced a substantial surge in operating income by 702.3%, reaching 2,394 million yen, and a remarkable rise in profit attributable to owners of parent by 213.8%, amounting to 2,363 million yen. These positive results highlight MTI Ltd.’s robust financial health and potential for future growth, making it an attractive prospect for investors.

