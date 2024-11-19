MTH Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Meritage Homes Corp (Symbol: MTH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $176.72, changing hands as low as $174.09 per share. Meritage Homes Corp shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MTH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MTH's low point in its 52 week range is $137.70 per share, with $213.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $175.56.

