MTDR Ex-Dividend Reminder - 8/15/25

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/15/25, Matador Resources Co (Symbol: MTDR) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3125, payable on 9/5/25. As a percentage of MTDR's recent stock price of $47.30, this dividend works out to approximately 0.66%, so look for shares of Matador Resources Co to trade 0.66% lower — all else being equal — when MTDR shares open for trading on 8/15/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MTDR is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.64% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MTDR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MTDR's low point in its 52 week range is $35.19 per share, with $64.045 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.58.

In Wednesday trading, Matador Resources Co shares are currently down about 0.3% on the day.

