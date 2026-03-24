MTB or BK: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Banks - Major Regional stocks are likely familiar with M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Currently, M&T Bank Corporation has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that MTB has an improving earnings outlook. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

MTB currently has a forward P/E ratio of 10.69, while BK has a forward P/E of 13.98. We also note that MTB has a PEG ratio of 0.88. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. BK currently has a PEG ratio of 1.09.

Another notable valuation metric for MTB is its P/B ratio of 1.17. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, BK has a P/B of 2.03.

These metrics, and several others, help MTB earn a Value grade of B, while BK has been given a Value grade of D.

MTB has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than BK, so it seems like value investors will conclude that MTB is the superior option right now.

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M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.