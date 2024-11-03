Mt Monger Resources Innovates Critical Metals Extraction

Mt Monger Resources Ltd. (AU:MTM) has released an update.

Mt Monger Resources Ltd., listed on ASX, is pioneering sustainable metal extraction with its Flash Joule Heating technology, aiming to revolutionize the processing of critical metals like gallium and lithium. The company is designing a demonstration plant to validate its technology, with commercial production of gallium set for late 2025, which could significantly impact the U.S. supply chain. This innovative approach not only promises transformative growth for MTM but also addresses a significant national security concern by potentially re-shoring critical metals supply to the U.S.

