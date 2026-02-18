MT Ex-Dividend Reminder - 2/20/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 2/20/26, ArcelorMittal SA (Symbol: MT) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.15, payable on 3/18/26. As a percentage of MT's recent stock price of $64.25, this dividend works out to approximately 0.23%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.93% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MT's low point in its 52 week range is $23.195 per share, with $66.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $65.21.

In Wednesday trading, ArcelorMittal SA shares are currently up about 4.5% on the day.

