Markets
MTB

M&T Bank Q2 Net Income Rises

July 16, 2025 — 06:36 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) reported second quarter net income available to common shareholders of $679 million, up 8% from a year ago. Earnings per share was $4.24 compared to $3.73. Net operating earnings per common share was $4.28 compared to $3.79. Analysts on average expected the company to report profit per share of $4.00, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net interest income - taxable-equivalent - was $1.72 billion compared to $1.73 billion, prior year. Noninterest income increased to $683 million from $584 million. Revenues were $2.40 billion compared to $2.30 billion, last year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MTB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.