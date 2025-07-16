M&T Bank Q2 Net Income Rises

(RTTNews) - M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) reported second quarter net income available to common shareholders of $679 million, up 8% from a year ago. Earnings per share was $4.24 compared to $3.73. Net operating earnings per common share was $4.28 compared to $3.79. Analysts on average expected the company to report profit per share of $4.00, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net interest income - taxable-equivalent - was $1.72 billion compared to $1.73 billion, prior year. Noninterest income increased to $683 million from $584 million. Revenues were $2.40 billion compared to $2.30 billion, last year.

