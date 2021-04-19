M&T Bank Corp. Bottom Line Climbs In Q1

(RTTNews) - M&T Bank Corp. (MTB) announced earnings for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $428.09 million, or $3.33 per share. This compares with $250.70 million, or $1.93 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

M&T Bank Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $428.09 Mln. vs. $250.70 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.33 vs. $1.93 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.00

