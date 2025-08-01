And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the First Trust Vest High Yield & Target Income ETF, which lost 850,000 of its units, representing a 39.5% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of HYTI, in morning trading today Proshares Ultra Semiconductors is off about 3.8%.
VIDEO: MSTZ, HYTI: Big ETF Outflows
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.