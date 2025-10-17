And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the Abrdn Focused US Small Cap Active ETF, which lost 450,000 of its units, representing a 36.3% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of AFSC, in morning trading today Ligand Pharmaceuticals is up about 0.6%, and American Healthcare Reit is up by about 1%.
VIDEO: MSTZ, AFSC: Big ETF Outflows
