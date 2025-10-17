Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the MSTZ ETF, where 7,510,000 units were destroyed, or a 35.7% decrease week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the Abrdn Focused US Small Cap Active ETF, which lost 450,000 of its units, representing a 36.3% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of AFSC, in morning trading today Ligand Pharmaceuticals is up about 0.6%, and American Healthcare Reit is up by about 1%.

VIDEO: MSTZ, AFSC: Big ETF Outflows

