MSTY Crowded With Sellers

In the case of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy, the RSI reading has hit 24.7 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 61.0. A bullish investor could look at MSTY's 24.7 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), MSTY's low point in its 52 week range is $13.40 per share, with $46.4999 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.55. YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy shares are currently trading off about 10.5% on the day.
