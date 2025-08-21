Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the MSTU ETF, which added 27,460,000 units, or a 15.7% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Invesco International Growth Focus ETF, which added 80,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of MTRA, in morning trading today Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is up about 0.7%, and Resmed is lower by about 0.3%.

VIDEO: MSTU, MTRA: Big ETF Inflows

