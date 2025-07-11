And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the NYLI U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF (LRND), which lost 100,000 of its units, representing a 33.3% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of LRND, in morning trading today Amazon.com (AMZN) is up about 1.1%, and Meta Platforms (META) is lower by about 1.5%.
VIDEO: MSTU, LRND: Big ETF Outflows
