And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF, which lost 1,330,000 of its units, representing a 32.2% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of JSML, in morning trading today Corvel is up about 2.1%, and Corcept Therapeutics is up by about 3.6%.
VIDEO: MSTU, JSML: Big ETF Outflows
