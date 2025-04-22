$MSTR stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$MSTR stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $4,232,762,479 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $MSTR:
$MSTR Insider Trading Activity
$MSTR insiders have traded $MSTR stock on the open market 46 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 43 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEPHEN X GRAHAM has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $20,449,139.
- WEI-MING SHAO (EVP & General Counsel) has made 1 purchase buying 500 shares for an estimated $42,500 and 8 sales selling 61,303 shares for an estimated $19,434,355.
- LESLIE J RECHAN has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 55,000 shares for an estimated $17,053,564.
- JEANINE MONTGOMERY (VP & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 57,529 shares for an estimated $14,896,678.
- ANDREW KANG (EVP & CFO) has made 1 purchase buying 1,500 shares for an estimated $127,500 and 7 sales selling 7,885 shares for an estimated $2,185,207.
- PHONG LE (President & CEO) has made 1 purchase buying 6,000 shares for an estimated $510,000 and 3 sales selling 4,533 shares for an estimated $1,484,020.
$MSTR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 636 institutional investors add shares of $MSTR stock to their portfolio, and 267 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 4,884,439 shares (-27.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,414,631,223
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 4,336,867 shares (-45.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,256,043,420
- UBS GROUP AG added 4,036,608 shares (+933.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,169,082,408
- CANTOR FITZGERALD, L. P. added 3,580,131 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,036,877,540
- CLEAR STREET DERIVATIVES LLC added 2,763,003 shares (+211.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $800,220,928
- BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ added 2,674,096 shares (+4817.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $774,471,683
- NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA /FI/ added 1,795,346 shares (+8695.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $519,968,108
$MSTR Government Contracts
We have seen $29,200 of award payments to $MSTR over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- MICROSTRATEGY TECHNICAL SUPPORT STANDARD RENEWAL - FY25 HHS PROGRAM PERFORMANCE TRACKING SYSTEM: $29,200
$MSTR Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $MSTR stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSTR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 02/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE NEAL P. DUNN purchased up to $50,000 on 12/24.
$MSTR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MSTR in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Monness issued a "Sell" rating on 04/01/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/10/2025
- Compass Point issued a "Buy" rating on 01/29/2025
- BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 11/20/2024
$MSTR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MSTR recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $MSTR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $270.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Monness set a target price of $220.0 on 04/01/2025
- Andrew Harte from BTIG set a target price of $570.0 on 11/20/2024
- Matthew Galinko from Maxim Group set a target price of $270.0 on 10/31/2024
