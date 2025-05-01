$MSTR stock is up 5% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$MSTR stock has now risen 5% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,084,998,806 of trading volume.

$MSTR Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $MSTR:

$MSTR insiders have traded $MSTR stock on the open market 53 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 50 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHEN X GRAHAM has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $20,449,139 .

. WEI-MING SHAO (EVP & General Counsel) has made 1 purchase buying 500 shares for an estimated $42,500 and 8 sales selling 61,303 shares for an estimated $19,434,355 .

. JEANINE MONTGOMERY (VP & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 57,529 shares for an estimated $14,896,678 .

. ANDREW KANG (EVP & CFO) has made 1 purchase buying 1,500 shares for an estimated $127,500 and 7 sales selling 7,885 shares for an estimated $2,185,207 .

. PHONG LE (President & CEO) has made 1 purchase buying 6,000 shares for an estimated $510,000 and 3 sales selling 4,533 shares for an estimated $1,484,020.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MSTR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 639 institutional investors add shares of $MSTR stock to their portfolio, and 301 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$MSTR Government Contracts

We have seen $29,200 of award payments to $MSTR over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

$MSTR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MSTR stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSTR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 02/24.

on 02/24. REPRESENTATIVE NEAL P. DUNN purchased up to $50,000 on 12/24.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$MSTR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MSTR in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Monness issued a "Sell" rating on 04/01/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/10/2025

Compass Point issued a "Buy" rating on 01/29/2025

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 11/20/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MSTR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MSTR forecast page.

$MSTR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MSTR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MSTR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $395.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Monness set a target price of $220.0 on 04/01/2025

on 04/01/2025 Andrew Harte from BTIG set a target price of $570.0 on 11/20/2024

You can track data on $MSTR on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

