MSTR Continues to Expand Bitcoin Holding: What's the Path Forward?

MicroStrategy MSTR, doing business as “Strategy,” is the world’s largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, which reinforced its bullish stance by purchasing 10,100 BTC for $1.05 billion, at an average price of $104,080 per coin between June 9 and June 15, 2025.

This marks MSTR’s second major Bitcoin purchase in June, reinforcing its aggressive treasury strategy amid market volatility driven by the Israel-Iran conflict. The company's total Bitcoin holdings have now grown to approximately 592,100 Bitcoin, which is worth more than $63 billion. Since initiating its Bitcoin strategy in 2020, MSTR stock has surged by more than 3,000%, reflecting the exponential rise in Bitcoin’s price and investor confidence in the firm’s bold treasury approach.



Strategy now controls more Bitcoin than any other publicly traded company, solidifying its position as a pioneer in institutional crypto adoption. The recent Bitcoin purchase was financed through multiple capital-raising initiatives. The company utilized proceeds from its STRK and STRF at-the-market (ATM) equity programs, along with the $979.7 million initial public offering (IPO) of STRD preferred shares, completed on June 10, 2025.



In addition to expanding its Bitcoin holdings, Strategy reported a 13.7% year-to-date yield on its BTC treasury, underscoring the strength of its long-term investment thesis. Encouraged by this performance, the company has raised its full-year 2025 targets, now aiming for a 25% BTC yield and a $15 billion total Bitcoin gain.

MSTR Faces Pressure From Rising Crypto Rivals

Compared to Strategy, MARA Holdings MARA and Coinbase COIN offer two distinctly different approaches to crypto exposure.



MARA Holdings stands out as one of the largest Bitcoin miners, holding 47,531 BTC at the end of the first quarter of 2025. MARA Holdings combines long-term asset accumulation with operational efficiency, leveraging low-cost mining to maintain strong liquidity.



Coinbase is the largest U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange, with a well-diversified business model spanning trading, custody, staking and merchant services. Coinbase’s robust regulatory standing and global infrastructure provide stability during volatile cycles. With rising crypto adoption, transaction growth and utility expansion, Coinbase is well-positioned for long-term success. Low leverage and a solid financial foundation further support its ability to scale operations and serve both retail and institutional investors effectively.

MSTR’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Strategy have gained 27.4% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer – Software industry’s return of 11.3%. MSTR shares have outperformed Coinbase and MARA Holdings. While COIN shares returned 18.9%, MARA Holdings dipped 13.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MSTR has a Value Score of F. It is currently trading at a Price/Book ratio of 3.05 compared to the sector’s 9.67X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MSTR’s 2025 loss is currently pegged at $15.73 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. The estimate suggests a steep year-over-year decline of 134.08%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MSTR stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

