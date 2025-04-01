MSI Expands Avigilon Security Suite With New Features: Stock to Gain?

Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI recently announced a major advancement in critical communication infrastructure with the introduction of new capabilities within its state-of-the-art Avigilon physical security suite, which provides secure, scalable and flexible video security & access control to organizations worldwide. By enhancing the solution’s capabilities, Motorola is poised to improve the safety of employees, visitors, and service providers while facilitating smoother collaboration with public safety agencies.

More About MSI’s New Enhancements

Being part of the company’s comprehensive enterprise security solution, Avigilon Alta SOS simplifies security at every level with intelligent technology designed to increase flexibility, efficiency and visibility across different sites and locations. The solution includes various features, such as video security, access control, intercom system, 24/7 virtual monitoring, mailroom package management, wireless locks and visitor management. By integrating this cutting-edge security platform into its infrastructure, Motorola aims to empower users to transmit security data, such as emergency contacts, evacuation and floor plans, utility information, camera feeds and access details directly to 911 in any critical situation. This enhancement will likely improve communication between enterprises and first responders, thereby supporting faster and more effective response efforts in high-pressure situations.



In addition, Avigilon Unity’s on-premise physical security platform has been optimized to address the growing needs of large-scale multi-site operations, including critical infrastructure, hospitals and manufacturing facilities. The solution allows security operators to define and monitor complex events in video based on their detailed descriptions. For instance, the solution will enable operators to set up alerts for specific scenarios, such as detecting smoke and people running simultaneously. This feature continuously scans all connected cameras on the platform, ensuring real-time awareness and enabling faster responses to potential security threats.

Does MSI Stock Stand to Gain From This Upgrade?

As a leading provider of mission-critical communication products and services worldwide, Motorola has ensured a steady revenue stream from this niche market. The communications equipment maker aims to strengthen its position in the public safety sector by forming strategic alliances with other ecosystem players. It witnessed a healthy demand for video security products and services during the fourth quarter of 2024 and remains well-poised to maintain this growth momentum with a diversified portfolio.



Since acquiring Avigilon in 2018, Motorola has expanded its portfolio to include advanced video surveillance and analytics, enabling public safety, government, and commercial customers. The company recently agreed to acquire InVisit, a cloud-based visitor management solution provider. The transaction, expected to close in the second quarter of 2025, will further expand Motorola’s cloud-native Avigilon Alta security suite for enterprise customers, helping to address increasingly sophisticated security threats to people, operations, and assets in organizations worldwide.



These advancements are expected to generate incremental demand for Motorola’s solutions, leading to higher revenues. An improved financial performance is likely to drive the stock.

MSI Stock Price Performance

Shares of Motorola have gained 24.4% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 43.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Motorola currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



