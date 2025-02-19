MSI Cloud Solutions Get Highest FedRAMP Authorization: Stock to Gain?

Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI recently announced that it has received the highest-level security authorization from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) for its federal cloud offering. With the FedRAMP High Authorization, federal agencies, as well as state and local agencies, will be able to deploy Motorola’s purpose-built cloud technologies with confidence to meet the highest government standards for managing sensitive, unclassified data.



The authorized technologies include Motorola’s state-of-the-art APX-series radios, which combine mission-critical Project 25 radio communications with broadband capabilities. The solution boasts high-power speakers, HDR mics, advanced background noise suppression and windporting technology that minimizes noise from wind, crowds and sirens. These radios are designed to extend coverage, enhance situational awareness, and reduce the time and resources required to manage and update radio fleets.



The cloud-hosted APX radio applications provide advanced features, such as SmartConnect, which enables seamless switching between land mobile radio and broadband networks, ensuring uninterrupted voice communication. SmartLocate enhances safety by offering real-time location and status updates for officers in the field, while RadioCentral and SmartProgramming allow secure, remote updates to radios, eliminating downtime typically associated with returning radios to the station.



These solutions will be integrated with the CommandCentral Aware cloud software that aggregates real-time data and video into a unified, secure operational view, automating data analysis to provide critical insights and inform responders in the field.

Will This Deployment Drive MSI’s Share Performance?

As a leading provider of mission-critical communication products and services worldwide, Motorola has ensured a steady revenue stream from this niche market. The communications equipment maker intends to boost its position in the public safety domain by entering into strategic alliances with other players in the ecosystem. It witnessed a healthy demand for video security products and services during the fourth quarter of 2024 and remains well-poised to maintain this growth momentum with a diversified portfolio.



This FedRAMP High Authorization is a significant milestone for Motorola, positioning the company as a trusted partner for federal and government agencies. The achievement not only reinforces the company's commitment to providing secure, scalable, and resilient communication solutions but also expands its market opportunities.



All these advancements are expected to generate incremental demand for Motorola’s solutions, leading to higher revenues. An improved financial performance is likely to propel the stock upward.

MSI’s Stock Price Performance

Shares of Motorola have gained 35.6% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 28.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Motorola currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



