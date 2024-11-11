MSGE Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp (Symbol: MSGE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $38.40, changing hands as low as $37.31 per share. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp shares are currently trading down about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MSGE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MSGE's low point in its 52 week range is $28.54 per share, with $44.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.60.

