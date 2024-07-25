MSFT Stock Outlook: Is MSFT Still a Buy After the Massive CrowdStrike Outage?

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) users worldwide faced the “blue screen of death” because of an IT outage linked to a recent CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) update. Microsoft advised rolling back to a pre-update state and provided instructions. MSFT stock took a hit, though.

CrowdStrike’s CEO clarified a Windows update defect, not a security breach, affected Windows hosts but not Mac or Linux.

Microsoft’s Azure and Microsoft 365 outages were unrelated. Microsoft stock fell slightly because of widespread Windows crashes from a faulty CrowdStrike update, which also drove CrowdStrike’s stock down 12%.

Let’s dive into what the impact of this outage may be for the company, and where Microsoft could be headed from here.

The Outage Impact and MSFT Stock

A bug in CrowdStrike’s Falcon Sensor caused widespread Windows system crashes, disrupting major platforms like Microsoft 365, Azure, and AWS.

This global issue affected services such as Instagram, eBay, and even led to flight delays for airlines, including Delta and IndiGo. Additionally, it affected live broadcasts for Sky News and payment processing in supermarkets.

Despite rolling back the faulty update, many systems remained affected, leading to significant service disruptions.

CrowdStrike assured users via CNBC that their engineers were addressing the issue caused by a defective Windows update and that no additional support tickets were necessary.

CEO George Kurtz confirmed via Twitter that the problem, which did not affect Mac or Linux systems, was identified and fixed.

He emphasized it was not a security breach or cyberattack and advised customers to check the support portal for updates and communicate through official channels.

For now, any related issues have been contained, and it’s business as normal for Microsoft.

Analysts Are Still Bullish

Following soft inflation data, investors shifted from tech stocks to small caps, anticipating rate cuts. Some analysts view this as a brief dip, believing large tech and AI stocks still have growth potential.

Samantha McLemore of Patient Capital sees the bull market continuing, despite recent concerns, and predicts small caps may outperform in the latter half the year with potential Fed rate cuts.

Jefferies’ Brent Thill named Microsoft his top enterprise AI pick, praising its “Copilot strategy.” Dan Ives from Wedbush and New Street

Research also endorsed MSFT stock, with a $570 price target. Despite potential AI setbacks, New Street projects Microsoft to grow profits in the “low teens” for years. Microsoft’s Intelligent Cloud segment saw a 32% year-over-year profit increase, reaching $12.51 billion.

Microsoft’s significant investment in Bing has increased its market share to 3.64% by April 2024. Wall Street projects 12.5% earnings growth for Microsoft next year, with a forward price-earnings ratio of 31-times.

At that valuation, Microsoft certainly appears attractive, at least in my view. With analysts setting a $483 price target on MSFT stock, investors could stand to benefit from 14% upside, if all goes according to plan.

MSFT Stock Looks Poised to Outperform

Microsoft’s business segments all saw vigorous growth, with the company’s intelligent cloud segment leading the way with a 21% revenue increase to $26.7 billion, driven by Azure’s AI use.

The personal computing segment, boosted by the Activision Blizzard acquisition, also saw a 17% revenue rise after previous declines.

Overall, it appears this recent debacle hasn’t really impacted Microsoft in a meaningful way.

The company’s business is so diverse, and its software suite so ingrained in so many companies’ operations, that these issues really drive home the penetration Microsoft has generated over the years.

In some ways, one could view this entire ordeal in a positive light, and that seems to be how the market is viewing this situation.

Microsoft’s Productivity and Business Processes segment, which includes Office subscriptions, grew revenue by 12%.

In Q3 of fiscal 2024, Microsoft reported $62 billion in revenue, a 17% increase, with cloud revenue rising 21%. Trading at $440 with a 0.68% dividend yield, MSFT stock is seen as a strong long-term investment.

On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) and positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Chris MacDonald’s love for investing led him to pursue an MBA in Finance and take on a number of management roles in corporate finance and venture capital over the past 15 years. His experience as a financial analyst in the past, coupled with his fervor for finding undervalued growth opportunities, contribute to his conservative, long-term investing perspective.

