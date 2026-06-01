MSFD Crowded With Sellers

In the case of Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares, the RSI reading has hit 27.8 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 76.0. A bullish investor could look at MSFD's 27.8 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), MSFD's low point in its 52 week range is $10.06 per share, with $15.3301 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.74. Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares shares are currently trading off about 2.8% on the day.
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Further MSFD Research:
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