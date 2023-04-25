MSCI Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of MSCI Inc (Symbol: MSCI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $489.11, changing hands as low as $472.69 per share. MSCI Inc shares are currently trading off about 13.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MSCI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MSCI's low point in its 52 week range is $376.41 per share, with $572.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $472.01. The MSCI DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
Also see: IBDV market cap history
KARO YTD Return
Institutional Holders of DOC
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.