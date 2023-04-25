MSCI Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of MSCI Inc (Symbol: MSCI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $489.11, changing hands as low as $472.69 per share. MSCI Inc shares are currently trading off about 13.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MSCI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MSCI's low point in its 52 week range is $376.41 per share, with $572.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $472.01. The MSCI DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.