MSCI Q2 Earnings Beat, Recurring Subscriptions Rise Y/Y

MSCI Inc.’s MSCI second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $3.64 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.25% and increased 11.7% year over year.



Revenues increased 14% year over year to $708 million, beating the consensus mark by 1.48%. Organic revenues increased 9.7% year over year.



Recurring subscriptions of $521.5 million increased 14.4% year over year and contributed 73.7% to revenues.



Asset-based fees of $163.3 million increased 18.2% year over year and contributed 23.1% to revenues.

Non-recurring revenues of $23.2 million fell 15% year over year and contributed 3.3% to revenues.



At the end of the reported quarter, average assets under management (AUM) were $1.631 trillion in ETFs linked to MSCI indexes.



The total retention rate was 94.8% in the quarter under review.

Top-Line Details

In the second quarter, Index revenues of $397.2 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.21% and increased 9.6% year over year. Recurring subscriptions and asset-based fees increased 8.1% and 18.2% on a year-over-year basis, respectively. Non-recurring revenues declined 28% year over year. Organically, Index operating revenue growth was 9.8%.



Growth in Index revenues included $0.18 million from the acquisition of Foxberry.



The uptick in recurring subscription revenues was primarily driven by strong growth from market-cap-weighted Index products and ETFs linked to MSCI equity indexes.



Analytics operating revenues of $166 million beat the consensus mark by 2.24% and increased 10.8% year over year. Organically, Analytics’ operating revenue growth was 11.2%.



Recurring subscriptions and non-recurring revenues increased 9.9% and 62.7% on a year-over-year basis, respectively.



ESG and Climate segment’s operating revenues of $80 million lagged the consensus mark by 1.96% but increased 12.1% year over year. Organically, ESG and Climate operating revenue growth was 10%.



Recurring subscriptions and non-recurring revenues increased 11.4% and 58.3% on a year-over-year basis, respectively.



All Other – Private Assets operating revenues, which primarily comprise the Real Assets operating segment and the Private Capital Solutions (formerly known as Burgiss), were $65 million, up 72% year over year. The figure beat the consensus mark by 0.40%. Organic operating revenue growth for All Other – Private Assets was 1.3%.

Operating Details

Adjusted EBITDA increased 14% year over year to $430 million in the reported quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin was flat at 60.7% on a year-over-year basis.



Total operating expenses increased 18.2% on a year-over-year basis to $325.3 million.



Adjusted EBITDA expenses were $278 million, up 14%, primarily reflecting higher compensation and incentive compensation expenses related to higher headcount.



Operating income improved 10.6% year over year to $382.6 million. The operating margin contracted 170 bps on a year-over-year basis to 54%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

Total cash and cash equivalents, as of Jun 30, 2024, were $451.4 million compared with $519.3 million as of Mar 31, 2024.



Total debt was $4.5 billion as of Jun 30, unchanged sequentially. The total debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio (based on trailing 12-month-adjusted EBITDA) was 2.8 times, higher than management’s target range of 3-3.5 times.



As of Jun 30, 2024, free cash flow was $321.9 million, up 21.3% year over year compared with $275.9 million as of Mar 31, 2024.



MSCI had $0.6 billion outstanding under its share-repurchase authorization as of Jul 19, 2024.



It paid out dividends worth $126.6 million in the second quarter.

Guidance

For 2024, MSCI expects total operating expenses in the range of $1.305-$1.345 billion.



Adjusted EBITDA expenses are expected to be between $1.130 billion and $1.160 billion.



Interest expenses are expected to be between $185 million and $189 million.



Net cash provided by operating activities and free cash flow is expected to be $1.33-$1.38 billion and $1.225-$1.285 billion, respectively.

