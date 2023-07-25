MSCI Q2 Earnings Beat, Recurring Subscriptions Rise Y/Y

MSCI Inc.’s MSCI second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $3.26 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.49% and increased 17.3% from the year-ago quarter’s levels.

Operating revenues increased 12.6% year over year to $621.2 million and beat the consensus mark by 2.72%. Organic operating revenues increased 12.8% year over year.

Recurring subscriptions of $455.7 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.22% and increased 12% year over year. Recurring subscriptions accounted for 73.4% of revenues.

Asset-based fees of $138.2 million beat the consensus mark by 4.37% and increased 4.5% year over year. Asset-based fees contributed 22.2% to revenues.

MSCI Inc Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

MSCI Inc price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | MSCI Inc Quote

Non-recurring revenues of $16.91 million beat the consensus mark by 61.46% and increased 117.7% year over year. Non-recurring revenues contributed 4.4% to revenues.



At the end of the reported quarter, average assets under management were $1.37 trillion in ETFs linked to MSCI indexes. The figure beat the consensus mark by 2.19%



The total retention rate was 95.5% in the quarter under review, beating the consensus estimate by 0.36%.

Quarter Details

In the second quarter, Index operating revenues of $362.3 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.96% and increased 12.9% year over year. The year-over-year growth was primarily due to higher recurring subscription revenues (up 11.7% year over year).



Growth in recurring subscription revenues was primarily driven by strong growth from market-cap weighted and factor, ESG and climate Index products.



Growth in non-recurring revenues was primarily driven by one-time license fees related to prior periods and non-recurring licensed data products. The increase in asset-based fees primarily reflected an increase in revenues from ETFs linked to MSCI equity indexes, mainly driven by an increase in average AUM.



Analytics operating revenues of $149.9 million missed the consensus mark by 0.94%, but increased 5.8% year over year. The increase was driven by higher recurring subscription revenues from Multi-Asset Class and Equity Analytics products.



ESG and Climate segment’s operating revenues of $71.2 million beat the consensus mark by 1.06% and increased 29.2% from the year-ago quarter’s levels, primarily driven by strong growth from recurring subscriptions related to Ratings, Climate and Screening products.



Other revenues, which primarily comprise the Real Estate operating segment, were $37.7 million, up 10.9% year over year. The metric beat the consensus mark by 0.83%.



Adjusted EBITDA increased 13.9% year over year to $377.3 million in the reported quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 70 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 60.7%.



Total operating expenses increased 9.5% on a year-over-year basis to $275.2 million. Adjusted EBITDA expenses were $243.9 million, up 10.5%, primarily reflecting higher compensation, incentive compensation and benefit costs related to continued investments to support growth.



Operating income improved 15.2% from the year-ago quarter’s levels to $346 million. Moreover, the operating margin expanded 130 bps on a year-over-year basis to 55.7%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

Total cash and cash equivalents, as of Jun 30, 2023, were $792.3 million compared with $1.08 billion as of Mar 31, 2023.

Total debt was $4.5 billion as of Jun 30 unchanged sequentially. The total debt-to-adjusted-EBITDA ratio (based on trailing twelve-month-adjusted EBITDA) was 3.2 times, within the management’s target range of 3-3.5 times.

Free cash flow was $265.3 million, up 37.1% year over year.

MSCI had $0.8 billion outstanding under its share-repurchase authorization as of Jul 24. The company paid out dividends worth $109.6 million in the second quarter.

Guidance

For 2023, MSCI expects total operating expenses in the range of $1.090-$1.130 billion. Adjusted EBITDA expenses are expected between $965 million and $995 million.

Interest expenses are expected between $185 million and $187 million.

Capex is expected to be $80-$90 million.



Net cash provided by operating activities and free cash flow is expected to be $1.145-$1.195 billion and $1.060-$1.120 billion, respectively.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, MSCI has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



MSCI shares have underperformed the Zacks Computer & Technology sector year to date. While MSCI shares have gained 8.1%, the Computer & Technology sector increased 38.4%.



ON Semiconductor ON, Meta Platforms META and Intel INTC are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader sector. All three stocks carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



onsemi shares have gained 56.6% year to date. ON is set to report its second-quarter 2023 results on July 31.



Meta Platforms shares have gained 142.4% year to date. META is set to report its second-quarter 2023 results on July 26.



Intel shares have gained 27.5% year to date. INTC is set to report its second-quarter 2023 results on July 27.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intel Corporation (INTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MSCI Inc (MSCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.