MSC Industrial Direct Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for MSM

In trading on Monday, shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (Symbol: MSM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $81.58, changing hands as low as $80.84 per share. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc shares are currently trading off about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MSM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MSM's low point in its 52 week range is $71.6925 per share, with $87.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $81.12.
