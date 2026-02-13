Markets
MS&AD Insurance 9-month Net Income Rises

February 13, 2026 — 02:23 am EST

(RTTNews) - MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings (MSADY) reported nine-month net income attributable to owners of the parent of 657.1 billion yen, an increase of 5.0% from last year. Earnings per share was 438.92 yen compared to 400.10 yen. For the nine months ended December 31, 2025, ordinary income was 5.9 trillion yen, an increase of 12.9%.

For the year ending March 31, 2026, the company projects: net income attributable to owners of the parent of 590.0 billion yen; net income attributable to owners of the parent per share of 396.17 yen; and ordinary profit of 834.0 billion yen.

MS&AD Insurance is trading at 4,190 yen, down 0.40%.

RTTNews
Stocks mentioned

