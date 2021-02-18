Markets
MSA Safety Q4 Profit Down

(RTTNews) - Global safety equipment manufacturer MSA Safety Inc. (MSA) reported that its GAAP earnings for the fourth quarter declined to $12.34 million or $0.31 per share, from $31.16 million or $0.79 per share in the same period a year ago.

Adjusted earnings were $50 million or $1.27 per share, compared to $51 million or $1.29 per share in the same period a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter was $388.25 million, up 3 percent from a year ago on a reported basis and 2 percent on a constant currency basis.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.05 per share and revenues of $335.72 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

