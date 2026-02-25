MSA Safety (MSA) Price Target Increased by 12.27% to 214.61

The average one-year price target for MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) has been revised to $214.61 / share. This is an increase of 12.27% from the prior estimate of $191.15 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $202.00 to a high of $246.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.32% from the latest reported closing price of $196.31 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 676 funds or institutions reporting positions in MSA Safety. This is an decrease of 140 owner(s) or 17.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MSA is 0.22%, an increase of 4.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.10% to 39,647K shares. The put/call ratio of MSA is 0.97, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb holds 1,812K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,705K shares , representing an increase of 5.87%.

APG Asset Management N.V. holds 1,498K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,641K shares , representing a decrease of 9.59%.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,280K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,280K shares , representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSA by 7.69% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,199K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,181K shares , representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSA by 3.39% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 963K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,513K shares , representing a decrease of 57.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSA by 37.93% over the last quarter.

