MSA Safety Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for MSA Safety Inc. (MSA):

Earnings: $58 million in Q1 vs. -$150 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.47 in Q1 vs. -$3.83 in the same period last year. Excluding items, MSA Safety Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $63 million or $1.61 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.56 per share Revenue: $413 million in Q1 vs. $398 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.